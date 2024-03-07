AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,613 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Liberty Energy worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $572,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

