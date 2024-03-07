AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2 %

BAH opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Get Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.