AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209,826 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,424,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,252 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,319. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

