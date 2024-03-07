AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 146,093 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146,093 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Olin worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,775,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

