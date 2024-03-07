AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 231,360 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Bath & Body Works worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,824,000 after buying an additional 242,619 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

