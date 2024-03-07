AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 250,318 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Mattel worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 10.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,696,000 after purchasing an additional 756,889 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Mattel by 256.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 287,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,729 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $1,751,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

