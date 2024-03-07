AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 29,890 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $95.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

