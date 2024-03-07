AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 128,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 93,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $336.49 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.44.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,109 shares of company stock worth $12,025,017. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

