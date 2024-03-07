AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 376,591 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 311,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 698,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

