AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 67,442 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,442 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $120.29 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

