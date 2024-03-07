AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,210 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Curtiss-Wright worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.