AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,181,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

