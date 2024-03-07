Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.48, but opened at 5.24. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 5.04, with a volume of 2,219,369 shares changing hands.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 219.13 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.

