Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.