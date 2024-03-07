Ark Jon Vander Sells 5,446 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $183.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

