Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of ARM opened at 136.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 96.05. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 739,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 350,683 shares during the period.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

