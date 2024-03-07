ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Down to $22.75

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $21.94. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 16,853 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVBP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

