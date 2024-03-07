ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Down to $22.75

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $21.94. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 16,853 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVBP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
