Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after buying an additional 726,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after buying an additional 356,987 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $248.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

