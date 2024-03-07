Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $19.02. 442,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,798,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Asana by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

