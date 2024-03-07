Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ashland worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASH

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.