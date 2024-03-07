ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 836,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,983.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

ASICS stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. ASICS has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

