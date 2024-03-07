ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 836,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,983.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
ASICS stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. ASICS has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.
ASICS Company Profile
