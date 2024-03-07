Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

AZPN opened at $195.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

