Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Assured Guaranty worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

