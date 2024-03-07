AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.4 %

AN stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.26 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,465 shares of company stock valued at $72,567,054. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

