AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,104.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,743.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,634.00. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,130.25.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

