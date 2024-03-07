Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
