Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

About Auxly Cannabis Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.