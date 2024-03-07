AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of AVDX opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,918,824.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $32,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,139,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,092,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,918,824.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,696,191 shares of company stock worth $35,097,764. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,209,000 after acquiring an additional 907,305 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

