Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.90.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $314.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,083,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.