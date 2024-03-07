Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 79,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 146.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 86,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 14.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,370 shares of company stock worth $2,103,038. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

