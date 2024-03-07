Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,699 ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading Up 2.2 %

URTY stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.