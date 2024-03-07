B. Riley Cuts Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target to $1.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $1.35 to $1.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLAP

Terran Orbital Stock Up 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $240.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.