B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of RC stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ready Capital by 128.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 86.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

