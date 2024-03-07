B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.72. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2,047,485 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

B2Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.30%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 82.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 429,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 193,996 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after buying an additional 12,836,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 457,456 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,712,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

