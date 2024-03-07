Bank of America Raises Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $60.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LI

Li Auto Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

LI stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.