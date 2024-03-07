Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,239 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

