Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 979 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $145.18 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,465 shares of company stock worth $72,567,054 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.