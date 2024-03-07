Barclays Boosts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $17.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 654,555 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,529,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after buying an additional 234,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

