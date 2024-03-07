Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 686.08 ($8.71) and last traded at GBX 666 ($8.45), with a volume of 120882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653 ($8.29).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.80) to GBX 860 ($10.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 860 ($10.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 834.33 ($10.59).

Beazley Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 290.63. The company has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,081.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 550.86.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

