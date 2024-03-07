Benchmark Boosts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $68.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $774.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $9,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,790,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

