Benchmark Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $17.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

NASDAQ PR opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Permian Resources has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.35.

In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,333,426 shares of company stock valued at $391,560,856. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 530.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.