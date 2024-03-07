Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. Berry had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Berry Trading Up 2.2 %

BRY opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $534.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.78. Berry has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Berry alerts:

Institutional Trading of Berry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on BRY

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.