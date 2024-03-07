BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 129.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 423,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBAI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.