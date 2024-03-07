BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,825,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 7,981,389 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.33.

BBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

