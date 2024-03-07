Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $364.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

BIIB stock opened at $217.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.73. Biogen has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

