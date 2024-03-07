Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,817,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 13,045,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.2 days.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.64.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 1,967.32%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

