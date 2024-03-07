Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.50. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 497,604 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTDR shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

The company has a market cap of $733.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.