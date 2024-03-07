BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.