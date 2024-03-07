Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,946 shares of company stock valued at $25,169,238 over the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

