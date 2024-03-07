Brian D. Doubles Sells 134,696 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

SYF opened at $41.26 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,739,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,212 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

