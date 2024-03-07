Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 677,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Bright Green Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Green stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Bright Green has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bright Green by 5,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

